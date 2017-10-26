Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield car etched with racial slur during break-in spree

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 10:33 a.m.

State police are investigating a rash of car break-ins this week in Hempfield Township in which one car owned by a minority that had a racial slur carved into its exterior.

The incidents occurred between 10 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday and multiple items were taken in the Maplewood Terrace section of the township, Trooper Stephen Limani reported.

Multiple cars along Elm, Greenridge and Maple drives and Woodland Road were entered. Limani noted that the exteriors of other vehicles were scratched and some had interior damage as well.

“We are seeking information since that was the only car that was damaged with the racial slur. But multiple cars on several streets we're entered and damaged,” he said.

Police said there was also an unsuccessful attempt to set one car on fire after it was entered. A damage estimate was not available.

The neighborhood is off the Mt. Pleasant Road exit of Route 30.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

