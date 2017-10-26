Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Agents with special opioid unit raid medical offices in Irwin, Hempfield

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
Agents from the DEA, FBI, U.S. Health and Human Services, the State Attorney General, conduct a FISA warrant search, at Primary Health and Wellness Center, Hempfield Township, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
State and federal agents working as part of an opioid fraud and abuse detection unit raided two medical offices in Irwin and Hempfield on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's office in Pittsburgh said.

About 20 agents from the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency, Department of Health and Human Services and the state Attorney General's Office descended upon Irwin Family Care, 905 Spruce St., and Family Practice Primary Health and Wellness, 410 Pellis Road, said an agent said outside the medical practice's office in Hempfield. The investigation had been ongoing for a few months, said the agent, who declined to give his name.

Agents were seen carrying boxes of files from the closed office Thursday afternoon in Hempfield. At the Irwin site, agents turned patients away as investigators combed through files in the office.

Agents at both sites declined to comment on the raid or what they were seeking.

No arrests were made Thursday and the investigation is ongoing, said Margaret Philbin, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh. The U.S. Attorney obtained search warrants from a U.S. magistrate in Pittsburgh, Philbin said.

The raid conducted by state and federal agents was not timed to coincide with President Donald Trump's declaration Thursday that the national opioid epidemic is a public health emergency.

Dr. Jawdat A. Nikoula is listed as founding the medical practice in 1986, according to the Primary Health and Wellness Centers website. He could not be reached for comment. No one was available for comment at either medical office Thursday.

A spokesman for the state Attorney General could not be reached.

Irwin police assisted with providing security for the raid at the Irwin office, Chief Roger Pivirotto said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

