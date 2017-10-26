Derry man accused of savage attack on attorney, woman at Westmoreland housing hearing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Derry Township man with ties to the Greensburg and the McKeesport areas is on the run after police say he savagely attacked an attorney and a female witness — punching and kicking them repeatedly — at a public housing tenant grievance hearing.

Westmoreland County Assistant Solicitor Tim Andrews suffered a broken nose, a cut on his left ear requiring three stitches, a two-inch laceration on his lip and numerous bruises in the assault Wednesday, police said.

The female witness suffered a broken jaw and tooth as well as a bruised face and bleeding around her mouth.

Westmoreland County Sheriff Jon Held said deputies are looking for Kevin W. Cole, 32, who lived at the Derry Townhouses along Murtha Way, just east of Latrobe. He is wanted on two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

“He's on the run. None of his acquaintances are cooperating,” Held said.

Cole is described as a white male about 5-foot, 11-inches tall and 225 pounds.

Deputies claim the female witness was getting ready to testify against Cole during the grievance proceeding. Andrews was serving as the hearing officer, or judge.

Michael Washowich, executive director of the county housing authority, said the agency was attempting to evict Cole because of a lease violation related to an alleged incident of domestic violence. Proceedings are usually not violent, and no security was present, he said.

“This was savage behavior,” Washowich said of the assault. “It was a ridiculous act of violence.”

According to an affidavit filed by Trooper Amy Beynon, Cole pulled out a photograph of the witness's boyfriend as the hearing started and the witness grabbed it.

“Cole then lunged at (the witness) and was told by Andrews not to touch the girl. Cole then punched Andrews in his head area and got him down on the ground ... where Cole punched and kicked Andrews in the face and forehead,” Beynon wrote.

Andrews, who is president of the county bar association, declined to comment.

Cole followed the witness outside, where he punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground before kicking her repeatedly in the head, the affidavit stated. She suffered a broken jaw and tooth as well as a bruised face and bleeding about her mouth, police said.

Both Andrews and the witness were treated at Excela Health Latrobe hospital.

“We're seeking any information,” Held said.

According to online court records, Cole served time in prison between 2005 and 2009 for convictions of aggravated assault, robbery and simple assault.

Washowich said the authority conducts about 25 to 50 grievance hearings a year. He said they are typically a precursor to eviction proceedings.

Andrews is hired by the authority to preside over many of the hearings. If the presiding attorney recommends in favor of the housing authority, it files formal eviction proceedings in court, Washowich said.

Hearings are typically conducted at the housing site where the tenant lived. As a result of this incident, that will change, Washowich said. All future grievance hearings will be held at the authority's main headquarters on South Greengate Road in Hempfield.

Cameras will be installed in the hearing room to provide some security, he said.

Anyone with information on Cole's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

