Redstone Highlands receives hundreds of CDs from late member of Modelaires band

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The music that Joe Constantine loved did not stop when he died in 2010. It lives on in the people who use his instruments, who listen to his recordings and, now, who play his CDs.

Hundreds of his CDs — about half of his collection — were recently donated to Redstone Highlands in Greensburg so that the facility's residents could listen to the jazz, big band and swing music of their generation.

“I would like to see them go where they're enjoyed,” said Ed Reynolds, 60, of Grapeville.

Reynolds received a box of Constantine's CDs — music from the 1940s, '50s and '60s — from Constantine's son, Jerry, who was in charge of his father's estate. The younger Constantine asked his friend to do whatever he wanted with them.

“They were unusable for me,” said Constantine, 66, of Jeannette. “Most of my era didn't even know who these artists were. It's great that somebody could use them who would appreciate them.”

Constantine said he grew up listening to artists such as Smokey Robinson, The Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Steppenwolf — not Les Paul and Mary Ford, Louis Armstrong, Glenn Miller, Judy Garland or Ella Fitzgerald.

If he did hear the older music, it was from the hands of his guitarist father.

The elder Constantine was a laborer at American Window Glass Co. in Jeannette by day and a band leader and guitar instructor in his off hours. His band, the Modelaires, played at various clubs, halls and venues in the Jeannette area into the late 1990s.

“He was music through and through. That guitar was in his hands seven days a week,” Jerry Constantine said.

Joe Constantine would come home from work at 2 p.m. and see students into the evening hours. On Saturdays, he taught guitar lessons until it was time to play a gig with the Modelaires.

“I really think he was a musical savant. … It was unreal,” his son said. “He listened to music every day, and he played guitar every day.”

When Constantine died, he left behind 13 guitars, some of them highly collectible, amplifiers, stacks of sheet music, sound equipment and boxes of CDs, long-play albums, 45s, cassettes and eight-track tapes.

Most of the items were either sold at an estate sale or given away to family and friends. But Jerry Constantine said he didn't know what to do with the remaining box of CDs until he talked to Reynolds.

“It was his idea to donate them (to Redstone). This is all music of their era. I said, ‘That's a great idea,'” he said.

Redstone officials said they will use the CDs in their music programs and activities.

“What a treasure trove,” said activities aide Gretchen Gardner. “We use music in almost all our programs because music is eternal. … These residents respond to the music of their generation.”

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.