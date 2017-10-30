Mt. Pleasant tax collector defends job performance in face of audits, complaints

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Critical audits of Mt. Pleasant Township tax collector Andrea Garbon uncovered as much as $23,000 left in an office bank account without any documentation to say who is owed that cash.

The annual audits by Westmoreland County Controller Jeffrey Balzer concluded Garbon is routinely late in turning over tax revenues to the county, township and Mt. Pleasant Area School District.

Township voters next week will decide if Garbon will continue as the local tax collector.

Garbon, 45, was appointed to the position in 2012 to fill a vacancy. She was elected to a full, four-year term a year later. A registered Democrat, Garbon faces Republican Stacey Bloom in the Nov. 7 election.

Garbon operates from an office in Norvelt and keeps regular daily office hours where residents can come in a pay their taxes. In addition to working as the tax collector, Garbon is a part-time package handler for United Parcel Service.

She defended her job performance and said she was unaware of the complaints.

“It's an ongoing process, and I've tried to refine the process. I've brought the office up to date. There is a lot of positive feedback for the changes I've made,” Garbon said. “I have been turning things over on a regular basis, but it all depends on what money comes in at the time.”

She did not dispute the audit findings but said all issues have been corrected.

Bloom, 46, a former banking executive who is making her first bid for public office, declined to discuss the audit findings or complaints lodged against Garbon.

“How she has operated the office, that's all public record. It's not something I will talk about,” Bloom said.

The Mt. Pleasant tax collector is paid more than $52,000 annually, wages that are determined based on percentages of annual tax revenue collected. Garbon last year earned more than $26,000 from the Mt. Pleasant Area School District, $13,864 from the county and $12,947 from the township.

Officials said Garbon collected about $7 million for the school district and more than $1.9 million in county taxes. She took in about $230,000 in local taxes.

“We've had multiple complaints,” said Mt. Pleasant Township secretary Caprice Mills. “I think there is a problem in record keeping. I just have major concerns that this has been going on since Day 1. It never stops.”

Residents have complained that taxes paid to Garbon have not been timely processed. Those delays have cause some residents to experience problems with home closings and other banking issues, Mills said.

The township has not conducted any formal audits of Garbon's accounting.

The county is required to audit tax collectors every four years. Deputy Controller Rege Garris said Garbon's office, because of continued problems, has been audited annually. The controller's office is currently auditing Garbon's work for 2016 tax year.

Each year's audit found similar problems, Garris said. The initial report in 2013 identified more than $11,000 in money Garbon collected had remained in a bank account without any documentation about which taxing body was owed that cash. That pool of money has grown to more than $23,000, according to last year's audit.

“We've never found anything that leads us to believe there is any criminality,” Garris said.

Mt. Pleasant School district solicitor Gary Matta said officials will conduct its own audit to determine if there are is any outstanding money owed from the tax collector's office .

“We're trying to address the issues to make sure everything is correct,” Matta said. “We need to put some processes in place to ensure there is better accountability.”

Tax collectors in Pennsylvania must meet basic qualifications that include being a resident of the community to which they are elected, have no criminal record and qualify for a bond. Once elected, tax collectors must complete a training course and pass an exam, according to requirements issued by the state's Department of Community and Economic Development. Spokesman David Smith said the agency does not serve as a regulatory body and, as such, received no complaints about Garbon's work performance.

