Westmoreland Manor set to receive nearly $1 million in windows

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland Manor will get a face lift early next year.

County commissioners on Thursday awarded a $977,000 contract to replace 365 windows at the nursing home in Hempfield.

John Austin, administrator at the 408-bed Manor, said the project will replace most of the four-story building's windows, including those located in all resident rooms and offices.

“This will save on energy costs. Some of the windows are old and the new ones will be more energy efficient. It needs to get done,” Austin said.

Gurther Construction Co. Inc. will begin the work in March and is expected to finish the project by mid-July, Austin said. The company was one of five firms that submitted proposals for the window replacement.

“One contractor said they wanted to do one window a day but we said we needed more than that,” Austin said.

Officials said they anticipate that residents at the Manor won't have to be relocated to different rooms for more than one night during the project.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.