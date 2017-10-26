Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland Manor set to receive nearly $1 million in windows

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
An exterior photograph of Westmoreland Manor in Hempfield on Monday, May 9, 2015.
Brian F. Henry | For The Tribune-Review
An exterior photograph of Westmoreland Manor in Hempfield on Monday, May 9, 2015.

Updated 1 hour ago

Westmoreland Manor will get a face lift early next year.

County commissioners on Thursday awarded a $977,000 contract to replace 365 windows at the nursing home in Hempfield.

John Austin, administrator at the 408-bed Manor, said the project will replace most of the four-story building's windows, including those located in all resident rooms and offices.

“This will save on energy costs. Some of the windows are old and the new ones will be more energy efficient. It needs to get done,” Austin said.

Gurther Construction Co. Inc. will begin the work in March and is expected to finish the project by mid-July, Austin said. The company was one of five firms that submitted proposals for the window replacement.

“One contractor said they wanted to do one window a day but we said we needed more than that,” Austin said.

Officials said they anticipate that residents at the Manor won't have to be relocated to different rooms for more than one night during the project.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.