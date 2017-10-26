Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Head-on crash shuts down Business Route 66 in Hempfield in both directions

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
This was the scene of a two-car crash in Hempfield that sent three people to area hospitals on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
A state policeman looks over a crash scene on Business Route 66 that sent three people to the hospital on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Business Route 66 in Hempfield has reopened after a two-car, head-on crash shut the road down in both directions and sent three people to local hospitals on Thursday night.

The accident — which was initially reported as a high-speed, head-on crash according to emergency dispatchers — occurred at about 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Business Route 66 and Oakford Park Road.

Three patients were transported from the scene, according to emergency responders investigating the crash.

Check back for updates and additional details.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pvarine@tribweb.com.

