Southbound traffic resumes on Latrobe bridge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Southbound traffic is flowing once more on Latrobe's Lloyd Avenue bridge now that PennDOT contractor Mosites Construction has completed the majority of rehabilitation work on the downstream side of the span.

Traffic resumed unhindered Thursday in both directions on the bridge, which had been closed to all southbound traffic and to northbound truck traffic since last spring. PennDOT cautioned that motorists should be prepared for some periodic lane restrictions, as needed, while work proceeds on the bridge's sidewalks.

The southbound closure — and an official detour using Industrial Boulevard and routes 982 and 30 — will resume in the coming spring, when work shifts to the upstream side of the bridge.

PennDOT's goal is to have all traffic on the bridge back to normal by Memorial Day.

Work includes replacement of aging concrete, construction of new concrete barriers along the sidewalks and improvement of lighting and bridge approaches. The project cost is expected to exceed $4.8 million.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.