Friends to hold memorial car cruise Sunday for teen killed in Ligonier Township crash

Nick Neiderhiser loved old cars, and spent many of his waking hours working on the Chevy Nova he was driving on Route 711 earlier this month when he got into a fatal crash on his 17th birthday.

Friends and family are organizing a car cruise Sunday afternoon in Nick's memory, and are collecting donations for the family to support his younger brother Tyler, who was seriously injured in the same crash .

Organizer Kayla Coursin, whose boyfriend was close to the family, said participants will gather from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ligonier Valley High School, and will conclude with a police-escorted cruise from the school to the Diamond in Ligonier, where a vigil was held the night of the Oct. 3 crash on Route 711.

“He always had that big smile on his face when he was in the garage,” said Stephen Pritts, 22, of Unity, a friend and distant cousin who got to know the family through Nick's older brother, L.J. “I can't think of a moment he wasn't in the garage when he wasn't asleep.”

Neiderhiser had gotten the Nova earlier this year and intended to rebuild it from the ground up, Pritts said. It was only two months ago that Niederhiser got it to run; at one point he'd swapped in a larger engine, but had to switch it back out again to get the car to pass its state inspection.

Neiderhiser had attended a few car cruises in the past and would have likely appreciated one in his memory, Pritts said.

“He really liked these old-style cars; that's why he wanted to buy the Nova,” he said.

Nick and his brother Tyler were in the Nova the morning of Oct. 3 when police said they apparently struck a deer carcass along Route 711 in Ligonier Township , glanced off a telephone pole, then went off the road and struck a tree. Both brothers were trapped in the car, which was not equipped with airbags. Nick died at the scene and Tyler was airlifted to Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown.

Tyler is continuing to recover but was recently back in the hospital for another surgery, Pritts said.

Coursin said a DJ will provide music at the high school, and Pritts said he and a friend will be selling wristbands with Nick's name on them. Admission to the event will be free, but proceeds from the wristbands, raffles and any donations collected there will go to Nick's family for Tyler's medical expenses.

So far, the cruise will include muscle cars, old trucks, lifted trucks, Ferraris and Lamborghini's from the Pittsburgh Car Scene, construction trucks and a fire truck from the Ligonier Borough Volunteer Fire Department, Coursin said.

“Things don't happen like this in our community often, but when they do, everyone pulls together for support,” she said.

A Facebook event page for the Nick Neiderhiser Memorial Car Cruise will provide further information and any last-minute updates.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.