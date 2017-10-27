Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland judge candidate forum scheduled for Nov. 1

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
(from left) Allegheny County Judge Christine Ward with candidates Jim Silvis and Lisa Monzo during a discussion panel on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, hosted by Penn State New Kensington student group My Vote Matters.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Lisa Monzo is a candidate for a seat on the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.
Westmoreland County candidate for judge Jim Silvis during a discussion panel on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, hosted by Penn State New Kensington student group My Vote Matters.
Westmoreland County candidate for judge Jim Silvis during a discussion panel on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, hosted by Penn State New Kensington student group My Vote Matters.

Westmoreland County judicial candidates Jim Silvis and Lisa Monzo will answer questions next week at a community forum in Greensburg.

Silvis, a Republican, and Monzo, a Democrat, are seeking to fill a vacancy on the County Court of Common Pleas in the Nov. 7 election.

The forum will be held Nov. 1 at the Seton Hill Performing Arts Center on Harrison Avenue. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m., and a question-and-answer session with the candidates starts at 6:15 p.m.

Saint Vincent College law professor Bruce Antkowiak will serve as moderator.

The event is sponsored by the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, the Westmoreland County Bar Association, Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber, the Mountain Laurel Chamber, Ligonier Valley Chamber and the Alle Kiski Strong Chamber.

