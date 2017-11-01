Westmoreland County judicial candidates state their cases before Tuesday's election

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The two candidates in next week's election to fill a vacancy on the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas agree that knowledge of the law is the most important characteristic a judge can possess.

During a candidate's forum Wednesday night before a crowd of about 100 spectators, attorneys Lisa Monzo and Jim Silvis had different perspectives about the additional attributes that judges need to do the job.

“People need to have faith in the legal system,” Silvis said. He told moderator and St. Vincent College law professor Bruce Antkowiak that fairness was the second most important characteristic a judge can have.

Monzo said it was understanding of the human condition that was a key element a judge should possess.

“When people come before a judge you have to be able to communicate with them, especially in family court,” Monzo said.

Monzo, a Democrat, and Silvis, a Republican, are asking voters next week to elect them to a 10-year term on the county bench. They will replace the late Judge Debra Pezze, who died last year following a long illness.

Monzo previously worked in the county's juvenile court system and now has a law practice that focuses on civil cases.

Silvis is a former assistant public defender.

The candidates answered questions for about an hour in the theater of the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg. The forum was sponsored by the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, Westmoreland Bar Association and various chambers of commerce throughout the county.

The candidates discussed their judicial philosophies and thoughts about the role judges can have in the community.

They also were asked to talk about the county judge they most admired and how the legal profession has changed in recent years.

Monzo said former Judge Charles Marker, who spent more than a decade presiding over the county's juvenile justice system, was a role model.

“I found him to be very fair and even handed,” Monzo said. “He was able to apply the law easily to whoever came before him and with the upmost respect. I will work to follow in his footsteps.”

She suggested that younger lawyers should take more time and care with their work.

Silvis said Pezze, who spent more than two decades on the criminal court bench, was the judge he would emulate.

“You could see she really cared about the person before her,” Silvis said. “She was always willing to make difficult, unpopular decisions.”

He proposed that new lawyers should focus on conflict resolution efforts as a means to settle cases before they come into court.

The candidates were also asked about the court's role in Westmoreland County's ongoing drug overdose epidemic.

Both candidates were asked what other activities, outside of the courts, could judges use to help alleviate the crisis.

Silvis said he wanted addicts to use more faith-based treatment options rather than have the courts require attendance in various programs. Judges now can order criminal defendants into treatment and participate in a drug court program that carries an intensive level of supervision.

Monzo agreed that faith-based programs could help, but said other options, such as use of a drug that can curb the effects of opioids, could be beneficial.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.