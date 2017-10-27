Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Penn Hills man who stabbed deputy sheriff wanted for failing to appear in Greensburg, Pittsburgh courts

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 5:39 p.m.
Jason Millward of Penn Hills was sentenced to prison in Westmoreland County court on Feb. 6, 2017.
Jason Millward of Penn Hills was sentenced to prison in Westmoreland County court on Feb. 6, 2017.

Updated 16 minutes ago

An Allegheny County man is on the run after he failed to appear in court to be sentenced on series of theft and fraud cases in Westmoreland County.

Jason Millward, 25, of Penn Hills, pleaded guilty in February in six cases in which he was accused of identity fraud and other offenses dating back to 2015. He was scheduled to appear Friday in Greensburg before Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio. She previously indicated she would impose the terms of a negotiated plea bargain that called for Millward to be sentenced to 11 12-to-23 months in jail.

In March, Millward was released on bail as he awaited his sentencing hearing.

“He's buried himself,” said defense attorney Pat Thomassey, who told the judge he did not know the whereabouts of his client.

Bilik-DeFazio issued a warrant for Millward's arrest.

Millward was already wanted for failing to appear this week before an Allegheny County judge for a nonjury trial on assault charges connected with an alleged assault on a Westmoreland County deputy sheriff.

Police said the attack occurred in 2015 inside UPMC Presbyterian, a hospital in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood. Millward is accused of stabbing the deputy assigned to guard him at the hospital.

Millward has a history of fleeing from authorities.

Two weeks prior to his guilty plea in Westmoreland County, sheriff deputies took Millward into custody on a warrant for failing to appear in court in Pittsburgh. Deputies captured Millward as he jumped from a second-floor window at a home in Adamsburg dressed only in his underwear.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.