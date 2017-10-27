Penn Hills man who stabbed deputy sheriff wanted for failing to appear in Greensburg, Pittsburgh courts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Allegheny County man is on the run after he failed to appear in court to be sentenced on series of theft and fraud cases in Westmoreland County.

Jason Millward, 25, of Penn Hills, pleaded guilty in February in six cases in which he was accused of identity fraud and other offenses dating back to 2015. He was scheduled to appear Friday in Greensburg before Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio. She previously indicated she would impose the terms of a negotiated plea bargain that called for Millward to be sentenced to 11 1⁄ 2 -to-23 months in jail.

In March, Millward was released on bail as he awaited his sentencing hearing.

“He's buried himself,” said defense attorney Pat Thomassey, who told the judge he did not know the whereabouts of his client.

Bilik-DeFazio issued a warrant for Millward's arrest.

Millward was already wanted for failing to appear this week before an Allegheny County judge for a nonjury trial on assault charges connected with an alleged assault on a Westmoreland County deputy sheriff.

Police said the attack occurred in 2015 inside UPMC Presbyterian, a hospital in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood. Millward is accused of stabbing the deputy assigned to guard him at the hospital.

Millward has a history of fleeing from authorities.

Two weeks prior to his guilty plea in Westmoreland County, sheriff deputies took Millward into custody on a warrant for failing to appear in court in Pittsburgh. Deputies captured Millward as he jumped from a second-floor window at a home in Adamsburg dressed only in his underwear.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.