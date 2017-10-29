Tax foes say libraries no longer useful

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

People have checked out books and other materials from the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library at about the same rate for more than a decade, but circulation has dipped the last two years.

The library lent out 165,189 items in 2016, including 25,617 ebooks and other downloadable items. That's the lowest circulation since 2007.

Circulation typically fluctuates between 170,000 and 200,000 items.

The library is asking voters in six municipalities to agree to a one-mill property tax that would raise about $716,000 a year and cost the average property owner about $22 a year.

Opponents of the referendum say the library is becoming increasingly irrelevant in an era of instantly accessible information.

New Stanton resident Thomas Smith vehemently opposes the tax. He has erected signs urging New Stanton residents to “Vote No,” several of which have been stolen, he said. He has also taken to the street, demonstrating outside the Westmoreland County Courthouse — a few blocks from the library's main branch in downtown Greensburg — to try to convince voters the tax is a bad idea.

“It's not about the kids. It's about people trying to save their jobs,” he said.

Students have school libraries and the internet to find information, he said.

He's against the proposed one-mill tax because it would only affect property owners.

“Why should the property owners be the only ones who have to pay for this?” he said.

Library board members say those who question the library's usefulness haven't been paying attention.

“I would say that is coming from people who have no idea about using a library and have never used it in their lives,” said library board member Brenda White.

The library is a place not just for students but for adults who otherwise might not have access to technology, said board President Jeanne Smith.

She recounted a recent story of a man without internet access, who used the library to find and apply for jobs.

“I think that's what people need to realize,” Smith said. “Librarians, they do a lot of these types of things. They help people fill out resumes and fill out job applications online.”

Despite the circulation dip, the library is still the most-used in the county — and isn't compensated accordingly, White said.

In 2015, the most recent year for which countywide data is available, Greensburg Hempfield Area Library had 17,206 cardholders, the most of the 19 libraries in the Westmoreland Library Network. Norwin Public Library was second with 16,330.

Yet Norwin was the system's best-funded library. Its $703,129 in revenue was almost 19 percent higher than Greensburg Hempfield's total income of $569,720.

Greensburg Hempfield Area Library officials say the lack of support from local governments is one of the main reasons for its ongoing financial woes.

Greensburg Hempfield ranked seventh in the county in local financial support in 2015, receiving $58,998 from the municipalities it serves. That was well below municipal support received by Norwin ($487,668), Murrysville Community Library ($267,986) and Penn Area Library ($180,216).

Voters in Hempfield, Greensburg, New Stanton, Youngwood, South Greensburg and Southwest Greensburg will vote Nov. 7 on the library tax.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.