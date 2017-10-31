Q&A with Greater Latrobe School Board candidates

Steven LoCascio and Mike O'Barto are vying with incumbents Dr. Rhonda A. Laughlin, Heidi Kozar and William A. Palmer Jr. for four seats on the Greater Latrobe School Board. Kathryn Elder, who has served on the board for more than three decades, decided not to seek re-election.

Laughlin, the school board president, did not respond to requests for an interview.

The top vote-getters on Nov. 7 will win four-year terms.

QUESTION: What are the most important things the district can do to prepare students for success, and what improvements can be made in these areas?

Kozar: It depends on what your measure of success is. If you go by standardized testing, there are methods we use for that that are sound. We have a higher percentage of proficient and advanced students than the state average. If your measure of success is the students' ability to succeed as conscientious adults, I think we do a fabulous job at that. We have a new program, Career Pathways, we started in sixth grade to try to get students to think about what the future will look like for them. We need to temper the specificity of that type of education with the belief that we also need to provide a well-rounded education to our students. We really live that with the arts, athletics and academics.

LoCascio: The best thing we can do is to help students become well-rounded. There's a big push with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), but we can't afford to lessen our teaching of the other subjects as well. History is extremely important, as well as our use of language and learning a second language. Within that, (students) will find an area they want to concentrate in. I don't think we should narrow their options; we should broaden them.

O'Barto: We have to give our students all the tools they need for the future, whether it be going to college or going to a technical school. We have to make sure all our students are prepared for all aspects of life.

Palmer: The most important thing is to follow through with the technology program we've instituted over the past several years and work with the (Career) Pathways for the students' futures. I think we're doing a very good job with that. Right now we're doing everything we can.

QUESTION: What are the chief assets you can bring to the role of school director?

Kozar: My experience. At this point I've been on the board initially for 12 years, was off for two years, and now I'm back on. I've taken in classes and workshops with (the Pennsylvania School Boards Association), which were very enlightening. I'm constantly studying what the best practices are for our students. You should be able as a school board member to see all the parts and make sure they're all integrated and everything is working in concert for the welfare of the students. I have a master's degree in public policy, so I'm very interested in policy that impacts public education. Our population should be well-educated. If we have a well-educated populace, we have a much better democracy.

LoCascio: I've been involved in education for the past 41 years. I'm very familiar with our community, our curriculum and our students. I think I've worked well with both parents and students, and I've worked well with teachers. I understand what teachers are going through, and I understand administrators and the pressures they're under. Having a firsthand understanding will help me as we have to make difficult decisions.

O'Barto: I bring 24 years of experience with me — working on yearly budgets and the day-to-day operations of municipal government.

Palmer: I think my experience being on the school board for the last eight years has been a benefit to the district and to me as it related to technology and the vo-tech school. I'm heavily involved with those two committees and our process with hiring new teachers. I can keep my eye on the fiscal responsibility of the school district.

QUESTION: What should the school board's priorities be in spending and applying resources?

Kozar: In the priority of things, it should always be academics first. We should always be concerned about class size, that we have the best textbooks possible and that our teachers get the professional development they need to succeed.

LoCascio: In teaching and instruction. I believe the magic happens in the classroom. The relation between the students and the teachers is critical. We have to focus on the classroom.

O'Barto: I believe that the school board, as well as the administration, needs to see if there are any areas where we need to decrease spending and improve performance, always keeping an eye out for the students. The students are a priority of the school district, as well as our taxpayers. The bottom line with me is I will never, ever vote to raise taxes. My motto is: Make it work.

Palmer: We work very well with what we have, and we use our resources that we can control very judiciously for all programs, particularly academics. That's what keeps us ahead of other districts, paying strong attention to that.