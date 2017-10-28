Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Spectator airlifted from Franklin Regional football game after medical emergency

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 10:59 a.m.
Emergency personnel transport an injured fan to the STAT MedEvac helicopter during Friday night's football game at Franklin Regional High School.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The STAT MedEvac helicopter takes off over concerned fans after a fan was injured during Friday night's football game at Franklin Regional High School.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A spectator was airlifted from Franklin Regional High School Friday night after suffering a medical emergency during a football game, authorities said.

Witnesses said the girl collapsed and struck her head. First responders tended to her until after the game, when a LifeFlight helicopter landed on the baseball field to fly her to an area hospital. Westmoreland County 911 supervisors said the girl had suffered a medical emergency.

Spectators were temporarily kept inside the stadium for about 20 minutes and couldn't leave one of the parking areas for about 45 minutes because of the emergency response. Information on the girl's condition was not immediately available.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

