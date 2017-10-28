Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Man wanted in Monessen shooting turns himself in

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
Dwight A. Moore Jr., 20, of Donora surrenders to Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies.
A man accused of shooting another man in Monessen surrendered Saturday to Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies.

Dwight A. Moore Jr., 20, of Donora is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of an instrument of crime and carrying a firearm without a license, court records show.

“He heard we had been out looking for him, and he agreed to surrender to us through contact with an attorney,” Sheriff Jon Held said.

Moore shot Juwan Mull in the back Thursday on Locust Street in Monessen, according to a criminal complaint.

The two had been “trash talking” on social media, the complaint stated.

Medics took Mull to Mon Valley Hospital in Carroll Township. His injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

After the shooting, Moore messaged a woman on social media and apologized. He also asked her about surveillance cameras “because he was fearful police would see the footage,” according to the complaint.

Police found six spent shell casings at the crime scene, the complaint stated.

