Westmoreland

Cops nab Derry Township man accused of savagely beating attorney, woman

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 5:39 p.m.
Updated 13 minutes ago

A Derry Township man accused of savagely attacking an attorney and a witness — punching and kicking them repeatedly — during a public housing tenant grievance hearing was arrested Friday in North Carolina, Westmoreland County Sheriff Jon Held said.

Deputies had been looking for Kevin W. Cole, 32, since the assault Wednesday afternoon.

Westmoreland County Assistant Solicitor Tim Andrews suffered a broken nose, a cut on his left ear requiring three stitches, a 2-inch laceration on his lip and numerous bruises in the assault, state police said. The woman who was to testify against Cole suffered a broken jaw and tooth as well as a bruised face and bleeding around her mouth.

Cole, who has past convictions for robbery and assault in Westmoreland County, is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

“He was in a car down there in North Carolina and was pulled over for a traffic violation. Police there saw that he had an active arrest warrant and immediately took him into custody,” Held said.

Police said Cole attacked the witness just before the hearing was to begin.

Andrews, who was serving as the hearing officer, or judge, was beaten as he tried to intervene, police said.

Michael Washowich, executive director of the housing authority, said the agency was trying to evict Cole from Derry Townhouses on Murtha Way because of a lease violation related to an alleged incident of domestic violence. Proceedings are usually not violent, and no security was present, he said.

