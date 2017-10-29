Man shot in leg through closed door in South Huntingdon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A South Huntingdon man has been charged by state police in Belle Vernon with shooting another man in the shin with a shotgun loaded with birdshot.

Kyle Lee, 20, and the victim had been arguing, according to state police.

The victim came to Lee's home on Gressly Road Friday night to continue the argument, police said. He was standing outside at about 9 p.m. when Lee allegedly shot him through the closed door.

The victim was taken to Forbes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lee is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

He is being held in Westmoreland County Prison on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before District Judge Helen Kistler is scheduled for Nov. 8.