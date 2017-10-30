Snow comes to Somerset County, warmer weather to return Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Somerset County saw the region's first snowfall of the year Sunday night, but it's too early to grab your skis.

The unseasonably warm weather that has characterized this autumn so far is expected to return later this week, according to the National Weather Service .

The First Snow Is Here!!! ❄️❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/I62qZfV7b5 — Hidden Valley Resort (@HVResortPA) October 30, 2017

Both Seven Springs Mountain Resort and Hidden Valley Resort shared pictures on Twitter of the snowfall that began shortly after 8 p.m., according to PennLive .

Neither resort has announced an opening date.

The resorts got their first snow about a week earlier last year, on Oct. 22, PennLive reported.

The Pittsburgh region could see its first snowfall of the year on Wednesday, mixed with rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in the Pittsburgh region have varied widely over the last few days, from a high of 71 on Friday to a low of 36 on Sunday.

The chill is expected to stick around through Wednesday, with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

Warmer weather will likely make its return the next day, with highs in the low 60s forecasted for Thursday and Friday.

The warmer temperatures will be accompanied by more rain, according to the forecast.

Some parts of the country were battered by wintery weather overnight..

Parts of Maryland got the state's first snow of the season Sunday, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Snow and cold weather in North Carolina closed and delayed some schools and left about 5,000 customers without service Monday morning, according to the Associated Press.

Wild winds and flash flooding in Northern New England left 700,000 without power and closed hundreds of schools early Monday morning, the Associated Press reported.

