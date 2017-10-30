Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield man jailed for allegedly raping domestic partner

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
Harold Michael Franks
Harold Michael Franks

Updated 1 hour ago

A woman wrapped herself in a blanket she found on a neighbor's porch at 3 a.m. Sunday and drove to the Greensburg police station to report being raped, according to court papers.

State police on Monday arrested her domestic partner Harold Michael Franks, 35, of Hempfield, in connection with the alleged assault investigators said left the accuser with several facial injuries.

Franks is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $150,000 bond.

The Tribune-Review does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault.

The accuser told police that she and Franks argued Saturday night while at a bar. When they arrived home, Franks allegedly began hitting her and removed her clothing, according to the complaint.

She told police Franks raped her and when she tried to get away, he allegedly grabbed her neck and held her on the bed, according to the complaint.

The woman managed to escape and drive herself about two miles to the station, police said.

Investigators observed several injuries, including a bruised and swollen face and eye, a cut lip and scratches on her neck. Franks was arraigned Monday on charges of rape, strangulation, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

A Nov. 9 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

