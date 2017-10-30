Fayette County man charged with sexting Westmoreland teen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 30-year-old Fayette County man who allegedly had sexually explicit cellphone exchanges with a Greensburg area teenager over a nine-month period was arraigned Sunday on 52 criminal charges.

Frederick L. Johnson Jr. of Republic is charged with 50 criminal counts of criminal use of a communication facility and single counts of knowingly photographing a child in a sex act and child endangerment, all filed by state police in Greensburg.

Trooper Daniel Poponick reported in an affidavit of probable cause that investigators were informed of the multiple incidents of “sexting” after the girl's mother caught her taking topless photographs of herself. The mother gave police the girl's cellphone.

With the assistance of Greensburg Police computer forensics specialist Lt. Rob Jones, authorities were able to retrieve from the cellphone “several dozen sexually explicit pictures, videos, and messages” between the girl and Johnson, according to court documents.

Poponick said the victim reported that she had been in contact with Johnson for more than nine months, beginning in 2016.

Johnson was arraigned before East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore and ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 8 before Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.