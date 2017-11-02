Westmoreland County families grow through annual 'Adoption Day'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latisha Igoe was ready to let the world know about the 1-year-old boy she has mothered for months.

With a Westmoreland County judge making the adoption official Thursday, the Rostraver woman said she planned to post to Facebook photos of the memories she and her family have made with Max. Latisha and Thomas Igoe have been the boy's foster parents since he was 2 days old.

“He's just one of my children,” Latisha Igoe told Judge Harry Smail during the adoption proceeding. “We brought him home from the hospital, and he's part of my family.”

Max officially joined the couple's children, Madison, 11, and Malon, 13.

“He's our son,” Thomas Igoe told the judge. “He's just grown to be such a part of this family. We couldn't imagine being this family without him.”

The Igoes were one of several families who officially welcomed new faces into their homes Thursday during the county's annual Adoption Day. Each of the families has provided foster care for the children for months or years before coming to the point where an adoption was deemed to be in the child's best interest. The goal of the county children's bureau is to reunify children with their biological parents, when possible.

The Igoes not only gained a son but also an extended family. Cori Mumau of Hempfield and her husband adopted Max's brother, Benjamin, 2. The families attended each other's adoption hearings.

“We definitely forged a closer relationship so that our families could spend time together and know one another,” Mumau said. “(Benjamin's) little life has had so much already. It means the world to us to welcome him into what we call our ‘forever family.'”

Sophia Brandonio, 7, leaned against her mother's shoulder as Smail declared that she and her brother, Eli, 9, officially belonged with Michael and Sue Ann Brandonio of Greensburg. The couple began fostering children when Sue Ann Brandonio's adult daughters, Rebecca Wolfe and Megan Wolfe, left home, said Michael Brandonio. Steven Brandonio, 12, was adopted six years ago, and the couple plans to adopt Sophia and Eli's 3-year-old brother next month.

“When I first met them, I fell in love,” Sue Ann Brandonio told the judge. “We just all blended all in together. It was like they were there forever.”

They had one day of notice to prepare for three children who needed foster care two and a half years ago, Michael Brandonio said. Their hearts melted on Day 1.

“So we had to take a very quiet house and we just kind of became a day care,” he said, laughing. “It's very meaningful; it's kind of like a new chapter in our lives. Just watching three helpless kids that weren't really wanted, now they are part of a family.”

The National Council for Adoption estimates that some 1 million families across the country are trying to adopt at any given time, the Associated Press reported this year.

The council tallied 110,373 adoptions in the U.S. in 2014, the latest year for which figures were available, according to the AP. That was down from 133,737 in 2007.

Betty Jo and Jesse Wallace of Youngstown officially added their sixth child to the family. They adopted Daniel, 1, who joins his brother Devin, 4, and sister Jai'lynn, 5, with the Wallace family. The couple has three biological sons, Luke, 14, Corey, 15, and Jesse, 17.

“It's nice seeing them grow up together,” Betty Jo Wallace said.

They have fostered kids for eight years.

“We just wanted to help kids in some way,” she said. “Once you have them in your house that long, they become part of the family.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.