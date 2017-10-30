Estate of Ligonier area woman killed by DUI driver in 2015 crash sues Unity bar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The heirs of a Ligonier area woman who died seven months after she was severely injured by a drunken driver along Route 711 in 2015 are seeking more than $120,000 in damages in a civil lawsuit filed against a Unity Township bar.

The estate of Janet L. Zellers, 61, who died June 23, 2016, as a result of severe injuries she sustained in a head-on crash Nov. 4, 2015, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday. The family has sued the Pleasant Corner Inn on Church Street and its owner, Paul L. Kobistek Jr.

“I can tell you that Janet Zellers was a lovely person and her family was just heartbroken. At the time she was injured in this accident, she had been diagnosed with cancer,” said the Zellers' attorney, Ned Nakles Jr.

He said the multiple injuries exacerbated her condition.

“And these injuries made the rest of her life extraordinarily difficult. We plan to litigate this suit vigorously,” Nakles said.

Joshua A. Hunka, 34, of Unity, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle in 2016 and was sentenced to 11 1⁄ 2 to 23 months in the county prison followed by three years of probation.

State police said Hunka had been driving erratically for miles before the 8 a.m. crash along Route 711 in Cook Township. He had a nearly empty bottle of whipped cream-flavored vodka in his 2005 Subaru Forester when it crossed the center line and slammed head-on into Zellers' 2005 Toyota RAV, police said. A second open bottle of vodka was found in his vehicle.

Hunka's blood-alcohol content was .232 percent, police said. The legal limit to drive in Pennsylvania is .08 percent.

In the civil lawsuit, the Zellers family alleges that in addition to the vodka in his vehicle, Hunka was drinking at the Pleasant Corner Inn during the early morning hours before the wreck.

“Joshua Hunka was visibly intoxicated while in attendance at the bar. Despite Mr. Hunka being visibly intoxicated while on the bar's premises, defendants' security apparatus failed to provide safe transportation to Mr. Hunka,” the lawsuit states. “Consequently Mr. Hunka operated his motor vehicle from the bar while intoxicated.”

Nakles declined to comment on when attorneys believe Hunka left the bar, pointing to the court documents, which allege Hunka was served “outside of the timeframes established by Pennsylvania law for the service of alcoholic beverages.”

The bar's website indicates that 2 a.m. is its normal closing time.

The bar is located about 14 miles from where the vehicles crashed, approximately 2 miles north of the village of Stahlstown on Route 711.

Kobistek could not be reached for comment Monday.

According to court papers introduced at the sentencing hearing, a witness to the crash told police he pulled over to allow Hunka to pass him on Route 711 when Hunka moved into the opposite lane and collided with Zellers' oncoming vehicle.

Hunka, who is not listed as a defendant in the civil lawsuit filed Friday, was ordered at his sentencing to pay the Zellers family estate $59,000 in restitution, according to online documents. Hunka was paroled in May and continues to make payments on the restitution, according to documents.

Zellers is survived by twin daughters, two brothers and a sister.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.