Westmoreland

Westmoreland County attorneys support Common Pleas Judge Rita Hathaway's retention bid

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 9:12 a.m.
A survey of Westmoreland County lawyers has found strong support in favor of retention of Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway

Hathaway, 67, of Murrysville, is seeking her third 10-year term on the county bench. Westmoreland voters will be asked Nov. 7 to cast “yes” or “no” votes on Hathaway's retention.

Hathaway received support from 82 percent of the lawyers in the county bar association survey of its 458 members, who favored retention. Just 18 percent of the respondents said they did not want to see her win a new term on the bench.

“I am pleased members of the bar voted overwhelmingly to retain me,” Hathaway said. “I am excited about the opportunity to serve again.”

Hathaway, a former school teacher who went to law school at night, was first elected to the county court in 1997 after a 10-year career as an assistant district attorney. Hathaway served the first six years as judge presiding over family court cases. Since 2004, Hathaway has been assigned to criminal court.

The county's judges elected her this fall to be the next president judge starting in January. She will be the first women ever elected to serve as the president judge in Westmoreland County.

“Member polls regarding the retention of local judges are an important part of our mission of community service and education,” Westmoreland County Bar Association President Tim Andrews said in a news release announcing the survey results. “Our goal in publicizing these results is to help voters be better informed when retaining judges.”

Hathaway won retention in 2007 with 69 percent of the vote.

The retention vote system has been in place in Pennsylvania for a half century, and during that time only once have Westmoreland County voters failed to return a common pleas court judge to office. In 1979, Judge Robert Rial lost his retention bid, having received just 48 percent of the vote.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

