Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Derry man charged with harassing district judge back in jail on burglary charges

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 9:24 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Derry Township man previously jailed for leaving harassing voicemails for a district judge is back in prison after allegedly leaving threatening messages for another man and trying to break into that victim's home.

Paul Barsoum, 53, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Derry Township incident on Sunday. The victim in that case fired a shot at Barsoum, but did not hit him, police said.

Barsoum's bond was set at $750,000.

It's the fifth time Barsoum has been charged with a crime in October.

He was arrested on four cases on Oct. 10, but two days later posted a total of $40,000 bond and was released from the Westmoreland County Prison.

State police allege that on Sunday at 1:25 p.m., Barsoum threatened to “rip your throat out” in a voicemail to the male victim. About two hours later, the victim arrived at his Derry Township apartment to find Barsoum allegedly “waiting for him in the parking lot,” according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Michael Thompson.

Barsoum allegedly attacked the man as he walked inside and the victim pulled out a gun, police said. Barsoum went outside, but refused to leave and allegedly was trying to get back inside when the shot was fired, the victim told investigators.

Moments later, Barsoum allegedly left a second threatening voicemail for the victim, police said.

In an interview with police, the victim said “I literally thought he was going to kill me, he was there for a reason,” Thompson wrote in the complaint.Barsoum told police he was confronting the victim about recent text messages, police said. He confessed to leaving the voicemails after they were played for him, but said he never entered the victim's home.

He is charged with burglary, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. A Nov. 13 preliminary hearing is set.

Barsoum is charged in four additional cases:

• On Oct. 4, he went to the Derry office of District Judge Mark Bilik to complain about a civil judgment against him issued two days earlier. Barsoum allegedly later left harassing voicemails on Bilik's cell phone, police said. He is charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.

• He allegedly was driving a vehicle on Oct. 8 without an ignition interlock device, a requirement of his driver's license, after a traffic stop. Barsoum has two previous drunken-driving convictions, police said.

• At 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Barsoum reported his Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun was stolen, but investigators learned that he had given it to Latrobe police for help removing the weapon's handle to obtain the serial number. He is charged with false reports.

• At 11 a.m. Oct. 10, Barsoum allegedly tried to purchase a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun at the Army Navy Store in Latrobe. He is charged with false written statement and statement under penalty.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Nov. 9 and Dec. 18.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.