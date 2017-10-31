Derry man charged with harassing district judge back in jail on burglary charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Derry Township man previously jailed for leaving harassing voicemails for a district judge is back in prison after allegedly leaving threatening messages for another man and trying to break into that victim's home.

Paul Barsoum, 53, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Derry Township incident on Sunday. The victim in that case fired a shot at Barsoum, but did not hit him, police said.

Barsoum's bond was set at $750,000.

It's the fifth time Barsoum has been charged with a crime in October.

He was arrested on four cases on Oct. 10, but two days later posted a total of $40,000 bond and was released from the Westmoreland County Prison.

State police allege that on Sunday at 1:25 p.m., Barsoum threatened to “rip your throat out” in a voicemail to the male victim. About two hours later, the victim arrived at his Derry Township apartment to find Barsoum allegedly “waiting for him in the parking lot,” according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Michael Thompson.

Barsoum allegedly attacked the man as he walked inside and the victim pulled out a gun, police said. Barsoum went outside, but refused to leave and allegedly was trying to get back inside when the shot was fired, the victim told investigators.

Moments later, Barsoum allegedly left a second threatening voicemail for the victim, police said.

In an interview with police, the victim said “I literally thought he was going to kill me, he was there for a reason,” Thompson wrote in the complaint.Barsoum told police he was confronting the victim about recent text messages, police said. He confessed to leaving the voicemails after they were played for him, but said he never entered the victim's home.

He is charged with burglary, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. A Nov. 13 preliminary hearing is set.

Barsoum is charged in four additional cases:

• On Oct. 4, he went to the Derry office of District Judge Mark Bilik to complain about a civil judgment against him issued two days earlier. Barsoum allegedly later left harassing voicemails on Bilik's cell phone, police said. He is charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.

• He allegedly was driving a vehicle on Oct. 8 without an ignition interlock device, a requirement of his driver's license, after a traffic stop. Barsoum has two previous drunken-driving convictions, police said.

• At 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Barsoum reported his Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun was stolen, but investigators learned that he had given it to Latrobe police for help removing the weapon's handle to obtain the serial number. He is charged with false reports.

• At 11 a.m. Oct. 10, Barsoum allegedly tried to purchase a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun at the Army Navy Store in Latrobe. He is charged with false written statement and statement under penalty.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Nov. 9 and Dec. 18.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.