Westmoreland

Veteran Penn Township employee facing gun complaint accepts plea deal

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
Dallas Leonard
Eric McCandless
Dallas Leonard

Updated 2 hours ago

A longtime Penn Township employee who recently accepted a $49,932 severance package from commissioners after being charged with harassment and simple assault for allegedly pointing guns at co-workers has accepted a tentative plea deal.

Dallas Leonard, 65, the township's former community development director, avoided a scheduled preliminary hearing before Export District Judge Charles Conway on a complaint filed by Westmoreland County Detectives and agreed to enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program for first-time offenders.

“Obviously, we don't concede any of the allegations contained in the complaint. But Mr. Leonard is anxious to get this behind him and move on,” said his attorney, Richard Galloway of Greensburg.

“He has a wonderful record of public service over the years and has no record. He never thought anyone would take offense at bringing in his guns to display to others ... as other township employees have done as well,” Galloway said.

Detective Randy Gardner reported in the affidavit of probable cause that Leonard is “fond of handguns and frequently purchases them” and would show them to other employees at the township building in Harrison City.

Two employees told Gardner that two other employees objected to Leonard pointing the weapons at them, but the defendant “laughs it off,” the detective said in the complaint.

“(One of the victims) stated he has no idea if the guns are loaded or not and he feels unsafe and in danger when it happens,” Gardner wrote.

One of the township employees who was on hand to testify at the hearing, Mike Stack, a building inspector, said he was “satisfied with the action taken here (Tuesday).”

He declined further comment.

The complaint was filed in September. On Oct. 18 township commissioners voted 4-0 to pay Leonard, who had worked for the township for more than 25 years, a severance package where he will be paid two lump sum payments of $22,465.89 each. He also serves as a Penn-Trafford school director.

Under the severance deal, Leonard will retire on Nov. 30. He was receiving workers' compensation payments from July 12 through Sept. 15 following an unspecified injury several months ago.

His salary was $77,000 a year.

The plea agreement has to be approved by a common pleas court judge. Galloway noted the ARD may end after six months if Leonard meets all requirements. If he completes the program successfully, he can petition the courts to expunge his record.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

