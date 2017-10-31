Jeannette homicide suspect receives private attorneys at taxpayers' expense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Jeannette woman charged with the murder of her 19-year-old boyfriend told a Westmoreland County judge Tuesday that her court-appointed lawyers were not properly defending her.

Crystal Belle tearfully said her lawyers — public defenders Chris Haidze and Michael Garofalo — have not met with her and ignored her requests to gather evidence on her behalf.

“This is my life. I just want to fight for my life the best I can. I am really a good person,” Belle told Judge Christopher Feliciani during a pretrial conference.

Belle, 37, is charged with criminal homicide for the June 2016 beating death of Khalil Parker in her Seventh Street home.

Police claim that Belle beat Parker, of Brentwood, with a snow shovel and other objects.

In court on Tuesday, Belle said she wanted her lawyers to obtain evidence that could help her case, including having Parker's body exhumed.

Haidze said the defense team has met with Belle but that many of her requests were unrealistic.

“She wants us to do the impossible,” Haidze said.

Garofalo was not in court.

Feliciani repeatedly told Belle that her lawyers are properly skilled to handle her defense. But after continued requests, the judge agreed to remove them from the case.

Feliciani appointed private defense attorneys Brian Aston and Michael DeMatt to serve as her new lawyers.

Taxpayers will pay the legal fees. Private defense attorneys appointed by the court to represent defendants in murder cases in Westmoreland County earn $45 an hour.

Prior to being replaced, Haidze said he expected Belle's case to be ready for trial in February.

With new lawyers appointed to handle the case, the judge told Belle there could be a lengthy delay before the her case is ready for trial.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.