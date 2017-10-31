Ground Round restaurant in Hempfield says it will close

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Ground Round restaurant located in front of Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield will close its doors in mid-November.

The property, owned by CBL Westmoreland, a subsidiary of umbrella ownership group CBL Properties, is being sold, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page .

“The rumor mill has been spinning for years and sadly the rumors became true,” the post reads.

CBL officials could not be reached regarding potential plans for the parcel.

Sarah Ceccato, 38, of Greensburg said she can remember her mother taking her to the restaurant when she was 5 years old.

In a comment on the restaurant's Facebook page, Ceccato said it is “one of the few fond things of my childhood that are left in the area. Bad and sad decision.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.