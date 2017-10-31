Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
8 killed by NYC motorist in 'cowardly act of terror' 
Loyalhanna weather observers honored for service

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
Roy Melius, a 24 year Army Corp veteran, explains how precipitation is measured using an eight in standard rain gauge, at the Army Corp of Engineer's Loyalhanna Lake Dam office,, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Melius along with three other staff members were recognized for their role in continuing to provide valuable data to the National Weather Service, as part of the 75 year partnership between the Army Corp of Engineers Loyalhanna Dam site, and the forecast office.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Bob Coblentz (left), Observations Program Leader for the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Pittsburgh, presents the Honored Institution Award for 75 years of service, to Roy Melius, Justin Cannalley, and Ben Caperelli, for their help in supplying weather data, at the Army Corp of Engineer's Loyalhanna Lake Dam office, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Bob Coblentz (left), Observations Program Leader for the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Pittsburgh, presents the Honored Institution Award for 75 years of service, to empoyees Roy Melius, Justin Cannalley, and Ben Caperelli, for their help in supplying weather data, at the Army Corp of Engineer's Loyalhanna Lake Dam office, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The only predictable thing about the weather in Western Pennsylvania is the volunteer force that records all the ups and downs from year to year.

Some of those people were recognized on Tuesday by the National Weather Service, which uses the daily reports of thousands of citizen weather observers for the issuance of forecasts, watches, warnings and advisories.

“Even with all the modern technology we have, we still rely on individuals putting a stick in the ground and taking a measurement,” said Bob Coblentz, Cooperative Observer Program leader for Pittsburgh. “We can't replace the humans who take the measurements.”

Coblentz presented a 75-year Length of Service Award to the employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Loyalhanna Lake Dam, who double as weather observers for the National Weather Service.

Maintenance mechanic Roy Melius, 62, of Revloc, Cambria County, accepted the certificate on behalf of laborer Justin Cannalley, park ranger Ben Caperelli and other volunteer weather observers at the site.

On a daily basis, they record temperature highs and lows and precipitation totals and submit them to the weather service through an online entry system. Temperatures are taken from an electronic thermometer in the maintenance garage, and rain totals are taken from an 8-inch rain gauge.

A 24-year veteran of the Army Corps, Melius has been a weather observer for three years. He also takes daily readings from Conemaugh River Lake.

“I stop there in the morning on my way here,” he said.

Coblentz said such readings, taken by more than 10,000 volunteers across the country, are critical to the weather service's mission.

“Normals, means and extremes for temperature and precipitation in the local area and, in some cases, river stages are often computed directly from the cooperative observer's reports,” he said. “It helps us out a lot.”

Although the Loyalhanna station opened in 1942, some observer stations are more than 100 years old and have stayed in the same family, he said. They are staffed by farmers, retirees, utility workers and other volunteers.

“Your precise, detailed observations enable us at the National Weather Service to provide accurate weather and river forecasts,” Pittsburgh Meteorologist-in-Charge Tony Hall said in a letter.

Of the 90-plus reporting stations in the four-state Pittsburgh region, Loyalhanna Lake is considered one of the Top 10 sites for accuracy and reliability, Coblentz said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

