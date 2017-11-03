Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

PennDOT to replace Southwest Greensburg bridge

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 1:03 p.m.
A small concrete bridge where Route 119 in South Greensburg passes over Zellers Run is planned to be replaced by PennDOT in 2019. The bridge sits adjacent to the Burger King restaurant.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Updated 4 minutes ago

PennDOT officials plan to replace a crumbling bridge on Route 119 in Southwest Greensburg, and they have met with municipal leaders and members of the public to answer questions about the project.

The small, concrete bridge carries South Main Street, which is part of Route 119, over Zellers Run, a creek near the Route 30 interchange. The bridge is structurally deficient, said PennDOT project manager Brian Svesnik.

"When you look at it from underneath, there's a lot of bad concrete," he said.

Replacing it will cost about $2 million.

PennDOT plans to seek bids from contractors in early 2019, with work to begin that summer.

It will be done in three phases over two months. During that time, two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of the busy road will remain open, Svesnik said.

There are usually two lanes in each direction.

A concrete box culvert will replace the concrete slab bridge. There's not much visual difference, Svesnik said, but the culvert can be built faster — an important consideration when dealing with high traffic volumes on Route 119.

"We'll want to get that in and out as fast as we can," he said.

Borough Manager Corry Sheffler worried the project would tie up traffic and send a large number of cars down side streets, but he was reassured after meeting with PennDOT, he said.

"It seems like they have everything well-planned," he said, noting that the accelerated construction schedule would help. "I think there still are going to be some traffic concerns, but hopefully people can put up with that for a couple months."

The bridge will coincide with another nearby PennDOT project on Route 119 — a $20.8 million reconstruction of Third and Fourth streets through Youngwood, which is also scheduled for 2019. The two efforts are unrelated, Svesnik said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

