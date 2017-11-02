Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hearing set Tuesday for Gina Cerilli's challenge to Westmoreland Democrats

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
Westmoreland County Commissioner Candidate Gina Cerilli speaks during the County Commissioners debate held at Science Hall on the Westmoreland County Community College Campus on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015.
Evan Sanders | Trib Total Media
Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli will get a hearing Tuesday for her lawsuit against the county Democratic Committee over seats left unfilled heading into the special election for former Congressman Tim Murphy's seat.

Cerilli is asking the court to compel the committee to fill about 75 delegates' seats that are currently vacant, but if filled would help select the party's nominee for the special election to fill the rest of Murphy's term.

In a 15-minute meeting in chambers Thursday with Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard McCormick, attorneys for Cerilli and the party scheduled a hearing and testimony for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

But David Millstein, representing the Democratic Committee, said he planned to file preliminary objections to Cerilli's lawsuit late this week that McCormick will have to rule on first.

Murphy left his seat representing the 18th District, which includes parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Greene counties, on Oct. 21 under a cloud of scandal surrounding his extramarital affair. Democratic committee members from each part of the district are scheduled to gather Nov. 19 in Washington to cast votes on who the party's candidate will be.

Cerilli said more than 70 of Westmoreland County's 390 committee member seats within the district were vacant, and submitted a list of names to the committee in the hopes of filling them — albeit after the Oct. 23 deadline to fill the seats before the special election.

Last week, she asked for a court order mandating that Chairwoman Lorraine Petrosky fill the vacancies, though Millstein noted that the parties still had to be officially served Thursday.

Cerilli, the only Democrat from Westmoreland County running for the seat, said the vacancies would leave her at a disadvantage against the other candidates. Former Allegheny County Councilman Mike Crossey, retired Veterans Affairs official Pam Iovino, former assistant U.S. Attorney Conor Lamb, all of Mt. Lebanon, and emergency physician Bob Solomon of Oakdale are all also seeking the Democratic nomination.

Though the hearing is scheduled for election day, no votes will be cast for the special election until March 13.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

