Greensburg jogger fights off Halloween-masked robber

A jogger on Halloween fought off a robber wearing a monkey mask along the Five Star Trail in Greensburg, city police reported.

The robbery occurred just after 5:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Mt. Pleasant Road, near Nature's Way, Capt. Robert Stafford reported.

“The victim had stopped to take a break and sat down on a bench right around there. The victim had seen the suspect earlier along the trail, but this time when (the suspect) approached he was wearing a monkey mask,” Stafford said.

The suspect is described as about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. Police said he demanded money from the victim and a scuffle ensued.

“During the struggle, the victim noticed the suspect had a gun, which turned out to be an aerosol pellet gun, and a portion of it broke off,” Stafford said.

The masked man then ran “without (getting) anything,” Stafford reported. “The suspect also dropped several other items during the struggle, including his glasses, which we are pursuing leads on as well as the broken piece of the gun.”

Police are also reviewing security videos in the vicinity.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-834-3800.

