Westmoreland

Greater Latrobe PTO officer stole $48,100 from group, police allege

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
Baggaley Elementary School in the Greater Latrobe School District
Baggaley Elementary School in the Greater Latrobe School District

A former treasurer of Baggaley Elementary School's Parent Teacher Organization admitted to state police that she stole nearly $50,000 from the Greater Latrobe School District group's bank account, investigators said in filing criminal charges.

Troopers on Wednesday charged Rachel A. Pitts, 37, of Unity, with theft by unlawful taking.

Pitts wrote 23 checks from the PTO bank account between March and Oct. 17 “in the form of cash” totaling $48,100, Trooper Michael D. Thompson alleged in an affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Michael Mahady.

Pitts served as PTO treasurer for about a year. She will be notified of the criminal complaint by mail.

A message left for Pitts was not returned. A preliminary hearing date has not been scheduled.

Repeated attempts to reach PTO officers on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

PTO and school officials were alerted to the thefts by Commercial Bank and Trust, Thompson reported. Bank officials told school administrators the activity on the account by Pitts “raised red flags.”

In her role as treasurer, Pitts could “write, sign and cash checks to the form of cash,” Thompson wrote.

Pitts admitted to the thefts during an Oct. 20 interview with investigators, Thompson reported.

By Wednesday, Pitts' name had been removed from the Baggaley Elementary School's website listing PTO officers.

Greater Latrobe School District Solicitor Ned Nakles Jr. emphasized that the PTO accounts are separate from the school district accounts.

“Those non-profit, booster-organization accounts are not under the oversight of the school district and are completely independent,” Nakles said.

According to PTO members, students raise money for the organization each year through various sales of catalogue gifts, candles and candy. Other contributions come from sales at area restaurants, for example.

The money is used to cover bus transportation costs for cultural and educational field trips, such as to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and Carnegie Science Center. Baggaley students also receive a T-shirt each school year and a free yearbook from PTO proceeds.

Nakles admitted PTO and school officials were staggered upon learning the scope of the thefts.

“We obviously are concerned. It is really very unfortunate,” Nakles said. “I can tell you that that particular PTO has always done very good things for the children there for a lot of years now. That Baggaley PTO has always been a very impressive, strong organization and I believe nothing that happened here changes that fact.”

According to a post on its Facebook page, the group held a special meeting Monday evening with parents in the school gymnasium to disclose information on the incident.

Baggaley is one of three elementary schools in the district. It has approximately 550 students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

