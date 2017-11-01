Police: Hempfield woman scales ladder, breaks into Hempfield home, steals gun

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Hempfield woman climbed a ladder and broke into a second-floor window of a Hempfield home Monday and stole a gun, according to police.

Kelly Jo Wigginton, 33, reportedly sent the victim a text message earlier in the day stating that he “was dumb if he believed she couldn't get into the residence,” according to a police affidavit.

The victim told state police that he arrived home at 4:15 p.m. to find a vehicle window smashed with a brick, a ladder leaning against his Seanor Church Road home and an upstairs window open. His pistol was missing, police said.

Authorities found Wigginton at a hotel parking lot with the weapon in her jeans waistband. She admitted to breaking in but said the victim gave her permission to take the gun, authorities wrote in a criminal complaint.

Wigginton is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bond on charges of burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license and criminal mischief. A Nov. 8 preliminary hearing is scheduled.

She did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

