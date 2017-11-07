Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County bus riders want shorter wait times, survey shows

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 12:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Better timing of routes is the issue Westmoreland County Transit riders said is the biggest adjustment that can be made to improve bus service.

Planners are culling through more than 1,300 responses from riders who participated in a survey last month asking about potential changes to bus services run by the Westmoreland County Transit Authority.

“The No. 1 thing we heard from people about the service is the frequency of the routes. They want to make the routes run more frequently,” said David Totten, a transit planner with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission. “Many of the local routes take up to two hours to complete, and people told us that's too long.”

The Pittsburgh-based commission is conducting a $90,000 study of Westmoreland's transit system, which operates more than 20 daily local routes and commuter service to Pittsburgh.

Ridership on the authority's fixed-route bus system has declined in recent years. Local officials commissioned the study to determine what changes could be made to entice more passengers.

Authority Executive Director Alan Blahovec said he was pleased by the volume of local riders who participated in the study.

“The next step will be to develop new scenarios of service,” Blahovec said.

That will be done over the next several weeks as planners examine rider responses to an online survey and two public sessions conducted last month in Greensburg.

Totten said results and recommendations will be presented at another public meeting that is expected to be held in Greensburg in late November. Details of that meeting are being finalized, Totten said.

While many of the public comments addressed potential new service locations, Totten said riders were most concerned about the timing of the existing routes.

Planners are expected to craft new service options using the authority's fleet of 41 buses that operate throughout the system.

“We want to get service on routes down to about one hour apart. Two hours is too long. If you miss a bus now, it could ruin your whole day,” Totten said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

