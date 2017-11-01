Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Deadline looms for Westmoreland Transit surveys

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
Westmoreland County Transit buses wait to pick up passengers at the Westmoreland County Transit station along Bell Way and Lincoln Highway in Greensburg.
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
Residents have until Friday to participate in an online survey intended to help access transit needs in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County Transit is spending $90,000 on an overall study of its system.

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission and the Westmoreland County Transit Authority conducted a public information session last month in Greensburg to solicit input about the system's fixed bus routes as well as its paratransit system.

Planners said they expect to use the online surveys and public comments to make a series of recommendations to transit officials to potentially reallocate and redesign the county's public transportation system.

The authority's fixed-route bus system has experienced ridership declines over the last several years.

