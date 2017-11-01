Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Tractor-trailer crashes in South Greensburg

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
Utility company employees and authorities work at the scene of a tractor trailer crash that knocked out a transformer and utility pole Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 on Broad Street in South Greensburg. .
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Utility company employees and authorities work at the scene of a tractor trailer crash that knocked out a transformer and utility pole Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 on Broad Street in South Greensburg. .

Updated 4 hours ago

A tractor-trailer crashed into a utility pole just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in South Greensburg, temporarily closing Broad Street, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher.

The county's HAZMAT response team was dispatched to the scene near Wirsing Avenue and contained fluid leaking from a transformer, which landed on the top of the trailer.

The pole was sheared in the collision. No one was injured.

Power was restored after an hour.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.