North Huntingdon Police investigate alleged police impersonator

North Huntingdon Police are seeking information on an alleged police impersonator reported Tuesday near Norwin High School.

Police said a woman, 19, was departing the high school about 7:10 p.m. when a man driving a small, black car attempted to make a traffic stop.

“She was leaving the high school headed past Hahntown Elementary School with several cars directly behind her. Some of the cars pulled off the road toward the Adams Hill Plan, but one car, a small black car, with a silver or shiny chrome grill, stayed behind her,” said Lt. Rod Mahinske.

When the victim's car reached Main Street, Mahinske said she made a right turn and pulled into a parking lot when she saw a flashing red light behind her.

“She wasn't sure what was going on so she locked all of her doors and only cracked the window open a little bit,” Mahinske said.

Police reported the woman asked why she was stopped and the suspect allegedly said he would tell her when she exited her vehicle.

“She then pulled away and the suspect turned around in his car and headed back up in the direction of the high school,” Mahinske said.

The victim reported the incident to police after she arrived at an acquaintance's residence.

The suspect is described as a tall white male who was wearing some type of a blue security uniform. Mahinske said the victim also said the suspect had sunglasses pushed on top of his head.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone township police at (724) 863-8800.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.