Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

North Huntingdon Police investigate alleged police impersonator

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 3:15 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

North Huntingdon Police are seeking information on an alleged police impersonator reported Tuesday near Norwin High School.

Police said a woman, 19, was departing the high school about 7:10 p.m. when a man driving a small, black car attempted to make a traffic stop.

“She was leaving the high school headed past Hahntown Elementary School with several cars directly behind her. Some of the cars pulled off the road toward the Adams Hill Plan, but one car, a small black car, with a silver or shiny chrome grill, stayed behind her,” said Lt. Rod Mahinske.

When the victim's car reached Main Street, Mahinske said she made a right turn and pulled into a parking lot when she saw a flashing red light behind her.

“She wasn't sure what was going on so she locked all of her doors and only cracked the window open a little bit,” Mahinske said.

Police reported the woman asked why she was stopped and the suspect allegedly said he would tell her when she exited her vehicle.

“She then pulled away and the suspect turned around in his car and headed back up in the direction of the high school,” Mahinske said.

The victim reported the incident to police after she arrived at an acquaintance's residence.

The suspect is described as a tall white male who was wearing some type of a blue security uniform. Mahinske said the victim also said the suspect had sunglasses pushed on top of his head.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone township police at (724) 863-8800.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.