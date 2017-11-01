Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Arnold Palmer Motors near Latrobe will close Dec. 1 after 36 years

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 3:33 p.m.
Arnold Palmer Motors, along Route 30 in Unity Township, on Wednesday, Nov. 01, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Arnold Palmer Motors, along Route 30 in Unity Township, on Wednesday, Nov. 01, 2017.
Arnold Palmer Motors, along Route 30 in Unity Township, on Wednesday, Nov. 01, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Arnold Palmer Motors, along Route 30 in Unity Township, on Wednesday, Nov. 01, 2017.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Arnold Palmer Motors, a General Motors Corp. dealership the late, legendary golfer opened in 1981 along Route 30 in Unity, will close on Dec. 1, officials with Arnold Palmer Enterprises said Wednesday.

“We're really sorry. The economics were not there anymore,” said Glen Blackburn, vice president of Arnold Palmer Enterprises and treasurer of the dealership.

Its 40 employees were informed Monday of the plans, Blackburn said.

The business was hurt by General Motors' restructuring of its network when it stopped production of the Oldsmobile model in 2004 and followed that by eliminating the Pontiac brand in 2010. That left Arnold Palmer Motors with the Buick and Cadillac nameplates, which are more costly, Blackburn said.

Another impact on the business was strong competition among dealerships along the Route 30 corridor.

Until Palmer's death in September 2016, his various businesses were evaluated on a regular basis, said Bob Demangone, a longtime assistant to the golfer and philanthropist. Some of the businesses “were kept more out of sentiment,” he said.

Arnold Palmer Enterprises is working out an agreement on the dealership closure, Blackburn said. GM will take the remaining new cars, while used vehicles will be sold.

James Cain, a GM spokesman in Detroit, could not be reached for comment.

“Losing a business like that, it's definitely going to hurt the area,” Unity Township Supervisor Mike O'Barto said, noting Palmer's importance to the community. The golfer grew up in nearby Youngstown. “I know that they employed a lot of people in the area — not only in Unity Township, but Westmoreland County.”

O'Barto pointed out the dealership sits at a commercially desirable location near the Wildcat Commons Plaza and said he's hopeful that another business will open there.

Blackburn said at this time there are no plans for the property. Arnold Palmer Motors and A.P.M. Realty own 11.5 acres along Route 30.

To Ralph Scalise, owner of Scalise Real Estate Co. of Latrobe, described it as a prime piece of real estate along a heavily traveled highway on a corner where there is a traffic signal. The site also is adjacent to the Mountain Laurel Plaza.

“When you've got that, you've got value,” Scalise said.

The property would be good for a gas station, convenience store, a retail outlet, a fast-food eatery or a restaurant, Scalise said.

“That will be a sought-after piece of property,” he said.

Staff writer Jeff Himler contributed. Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.