Westmoreland

Greensburg Central Catholic put on lockdown to inform classes of student's death

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
The Greensburg Central Catholic Middle School-High School complex in Hempfield Township.
The Greensburg Central Catholic Middle School-High School complex was placed in lockdown between noon and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to inform students of a classmate's death, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg confirmed.

Diocese spokesman Jerry Zufelt said school officials locked down the Hempfield Township campus to tell each class individually about “a student's death.”

“We announced it grade by grade, from seventh-graders through 12th grade, and made sure they were aware that grief counselors would be available through the afternoon,” Zufelt said.

Zufelt noted that the student, who was not identified, died off-campus and state police and the Westmoreland County Coroner's office are investigating.

Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic released a statement later Wednesday.

”Jesus wept at the death of his friend, Lazarus. Today is a very sad day for the Greensburg Central Catholic community, and there are many tears that have already been shed at this tragic loss of one of our young students,” he said.

“I extend my heartfelt prayers and deepest sympathy to the student's parents and his entire family. I also am praying for the Greensburg Central Catholic community, especially for the students who have now lost a friend and fellow classmate,” Malesic said.

“Knowing that many people will have questions about grief, faith and the fragility of life, counselors from GCC and the Intermediate Unit, as well as spiritual help from the leadership of our campus ministry, will be made available at the school for students, faculty and staff. May we hold each other close in prayerful support. May Jesus give us his consolation and his help during this difficult time,” he said.

The coroner's office confirmed it investigated the death of a minor Wednesday but released no further information. No incident report was available from state police.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

