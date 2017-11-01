Westmoreland Democrats to challenge absentee ballots erroneously granted by county elections officials

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland County Democratic Committee will attempt to have a judge or the local election board disqualify many absentee ballots cast for the Nov. 7 election, an attorney for the group said Wednesday.

As many as two-thirds of absentee ballots requested by county voters were based on their age alone — an improper reason that continues to be accepted by local voting officials, party lawyer David Millstein said.

“I find it highly questionable the elections bureau will accept absentee ballots when they know they are not in compliance with the law,” he said.

State law requires voters to give a reason for voting via absentee ballot. Age is not among those reasons, said Beth Lechman, director of the county's election bureau.

Voters seeking to cast absentee ballots must affirm they will be out of town for an election, are physically unable to get to a voting precinct, are stationed elsewhere for military service or have government job responsibilities that prevent them from voting in person, the law states.

The county for years has allowed voters over age 65 to vote absentee even though that is not a legally acceptable reason, Lechman said.

“We've granted those applications this year based on past procedure,” Lechman said, acknowledging that the error that cannot be corrected this close to the election.

The law requires voters who are in town and able to vote at the polls to do so, Lechman said. Voters who mailed in absentee ballots obtained solely because of their age can still vote in person on Election Day, she said.

“We will discard those absentee ballots,” she said.

Democratic officials initially looked into the absentee ballot issue as part of its campaign for Matt Shorraw, the Democratic nominee for mayor in Monessen. He is the lone candidate on the ballot, having defeated incumbent Lou Mavrakis in the Democratic primary. Mavrakis is running a write-in campaign in the general election.

A review of the 300 absentee ballots requested from Monessen voters this fall found that two-thirds were obtained by people who claimed they needed to vote absentee because they are over age 65, Millstein said.

Democratic officials will either seek a court order before the election to disqualify improperly obtained absentee ballots or challenge them after Election Day during the county's official certification of the results, Millstein said.

Westmoreland County Republican Party Committee Chairman Michael Korns said all absentee ballots should be counted.

“The most important thing is that we make sure everyone who wants to vote gets a chance to vote,” Korns said.

The county received applications from 2,176 voters for absentee ballots for next week's election. Through Wednesday, 1,259 absentee ballots had been cast. The county will accept absentee ballots through 5 p.m. Friday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.