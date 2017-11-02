Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Indiana County couple attack each other, blame it on robber, police say

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 5:47 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

An Indiana County woman told state police she and a man had been attacked by home invaders, but police say the pair attacked each other during a domestic dispute.

Troopers were called to the Maple Street home in White Township Saturday evening for a robbery.

Tonya Jean Hamilton, 43, told them the robber had stabbed Nathan Richard Deitman, 30, who also lives at the home, causing minor injuries.

Police say it was Hamilton herself who stabbed Deitman.

The pair had been arguing. During the fight they hit each other, and Deitman allegedly began choking Hamilton, and Hamilton stabbed Deitman, according to police.

Hamilton fled to a neighbor's house, and told the neighbor she had been attacked by a home invader, police said. The neighbor called 911.

Deitman is charged with strangulation, possession of a controlled substance, simple assault, resisting arrest, false reports to law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Hamilton is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, false reports to law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Both are in the Indiana County Prison on $25,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing before District Judge Susanne Steffee is scheduled for Nov. 13.

