Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Penn Township group schedules fracking-related noise monitoring workshop

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 11:51 a.m.

Updated 35 minutes ago

Protect PT, a Penn Township environmental group, will hold a noise monitoring workshop at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Penn Township Ambulance Association, 1030 Sandy Hill Road, Irwin.

The free, 90-minute workshop is the fourth in a series geared to help residents monitor noise from fracking operations.

“Our local government put restrictions on (natural gas) operators in our town, and we want to make sure they adhere to the mandated conditions,” said Executive Director Gillian Graber.

Each household attending the event will receive a reference guide that contains the information covered.

Cynthia Richburg, a professor of audiology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, will discuss her study of the noise pollution and health impacts from shale gas development in Washington, Pa.

The Center for Health, Environment & Justice, a nonprofit formed in 1981 in response to the Love Canal toxic chemical disaster, is funding the workshop.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.