5 things for voters

Top of the ballot

Voters on Tuesday will decide which of two experienced attorneys — both have strong community ties and a history of public service — will serve a 10-year term as a judge in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court. Republican Jim Silvis and Democrat Lisa Monzo both said their focus would be working with families. The winner will earn an annual salary of $178,868 and likely will be assigned to the family court division.

Library tax — yea or nay?

Greensburg Hempfield Area Library mustered an all-out effort to convince voters in six communities that a 1-mill property tax is worth a ballot referendum. The tax would raise about $716,000 a year and replace direct contributions from the municipalities — Greensburg, South Greensburg, Youngwood, Hempfield, New Stanton and Southwest Greensburg — to sustain the library, which has relied on its cash reserves for years. On Tuesday, voters in those communities will decide.

Coroner's ballot déjàvu

The county coroner's position has been critical during Westmoreland County's decade-long drug overdose death epidemic. Tuesday's ballot is a rematch of the 2013 voter choices. The candidates, four-term incumbent Democrat Ken Bacha and former deputy coroner F. Christopher O'Leath, a Republican, have different views on managing the office. The winner will serve a four-year term and earn $67,504 annually.

School board shake-ups

Voters in several school districts will decide whether new board directors will replace incumbents, who have been deciding critical issues such as how taxpayer money should be spent and what curriculum and athletics students will be offered. Those districts include Hempfield Area, Greater Latrobe, Norwin, Greensburg Salem and Mt. Pleasant Area.

Voting? What to know

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Check your voter registration at the state's website, www.votespa.com; to find your polling location and directions to it, visit the Westmoreland County Election Bureau website . View the ballot you'll see at the polls at the same website. After the polls close, the bureau will post election returns about every 30 minutes, starting around 9 p.m.