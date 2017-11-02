Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Driver in fatal Salem crash sought for skipping parole check-ins, restitution

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 2:03 p.m.
Cruz Humberto Guzman-Nieves
Flowers were laid at the scene where Albert Tomasino, 67, of Jeannette, was killed after a tractor-trailer driven by Cruz Humberto Guzman-Nieves ran a red light and struck Tomasino's truck on June 14, 2016.
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
Flowers were laid at the scene where Albert Tomasino, 67, of Jeannette, was killed after a tractor-trailer driven by Cruz Humberto Guzman-Nieves ran a red light and struck Tomasino's truck on June 14, 2016.

An Illinois truck driver who served a year in jail for causing a fatal pileup in Salem is wanted again for disappearing shortly after his release and failing to pay any of his restitution.

Cruz Humberto Guzman-Nieves, 28, pleaded guilty in December to homicide by vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle for running a red light on Route 22 in Salem in June 2016 and causing an eight-vehicle pileup that killed Albert Tomasino, 67, of Jeannette.

With credit for time served, Guzman-Nieves was paroled in late May. But officials from the Westmoreland County Office of Adult Probation said he signed into a Latrobe shelter after his release and checked out after less than a week there, without leaving a forwarding address. Officials at the shelter heard he may have been employed at a local business, but no one at that business had seen or heard from him.

Without checking in with his parole officer or making any payments toward the $22,000 he owed in restitution, Guzman-Nieves was scheduled for a parole revocation hearing Thursday. When he failed to show up for that, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

