Mt. Pleasant police car rammed during pursuit of Connellsville man

A Mt. Pleasant policeman was injured Thursday when a vehicle officers were chasing rammed into his police car, according to court papers.

Police said Andrew Vincent Cecil, 21, of Connellsville, ran after allegedly hitting the police car with his Dodge Neon just after midnight. He is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing police, institutional vandalism, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, disorderly conduct and summary vehicle code violations.

Police were investigating a loud exhaust sound when the driver of the Dodge Neon took off through Mt. Pleasant Borough, according to a police affidavit. Police pursued the vehicle into an apartment complex in Mt. Pleasant Township and the driver allegedly rammed the cruiser on the right passenger side. The driver ran, police said.

A male passenger in the Dodge Neon identified Cecil as the driver. Police later arrested Cecil at home.

The passenger was treated at the scene for minor facial lacerations. Officer Cody Ward was taken to Excela Health Frick Hospital for treatment of head and neck pain. A second officer in the car declined treatment.

Cecil is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bond. A Nov. 16 hearing is scheduled.

