Norwin Soccer Club wants to build indoor rec facility

The Norwin Soccer Club wants to build an indoor recreational facility at its outdoor soccer field near Oak Hollow Park in North Huntingdon Township.

The nonprofit club is seeking an interpretation from the township Zoning Hearing Board to determine whether construction of a 15,000- to 20,000-square-foot facility at 1790 Morris Ave. is a permitted use, said zoning officer Thomas McGuire.

McGuire said ordinance does not specifically state whether indoor or outdoor facilities are permitted in the open space zoning district. The zoning board will conduct a hearing on the club's request at its meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Town House.

James Fedorka, president of the soccer club, could not be reached for comment.

McGuire said he has not seen any plans for the indoor recreation facility.

