Westmoreland

Seton Hill, Greensburg YWCA to present discussion: 'Immigration: It's Not That Easy'

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

While President Trump's calls for tougher immigration policies continue to grab headlines and prompt court battles, Seton Hill University and the YWCA of Westmoreland County are partnering to shine a light on the issue's local impact.

The public is invited to a panel discussion, “Immigration: It's Not That Easy,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the university's Cecilian Hall.

Wednesday's event is part of a series of panels the YWCA organizes on topics related to diversity.

The aim is for those attending to “hear different perspectives on the topic and develop greater understanding,” YWCA Executive Director Kathy Raunikar said.

The discussion will touch on steps in the immigration process, types of visas that are available and the detention of undocumented immigrants.

Immigration to the United States is more difficult than most people think, according to panel moderator Joyce Clohessy. Clohessy is a retired social worker and associate professor at Westmoreland County Community College who chairs the YWCA's Racial Justice Committee.

She became familiar with the process while working with international adoptions.

“We have a very complicated immigration system. It's not easy to come here,” she said. “The vetting process is already extensive.

“Yes, we have people who came in illegally, but that's not the problem people think it is.”

Clohessy said immigrant workers' contributions to the economy and tax base of the communities where they reside far outweigh what they receive in public services.

One of Wednesday's panelists, Westmoreland resident X. Alejandra Castillo-Smyntek, is from Chile. She's a filmmaker, artist and associate researcher at the Center of Latin American Studies at the University of Pittsburgh.

Co-chair of a recently formed Westmoreland Latino Support steering committee, she hopes to break through stereotypes and negative images of Latino residents.

Noting the concern about deportation among those who are undocumented, she said, “There is no sense of community. The situation in the media has been so negative with the Spanish-speaking population, it's very difficult to meet in an open space without the fear of being harassed.”

Other panelists include: Monica Ruiz, community organizer at Casa San Jose, a Latino community resource center in Pittsburgh; Sandra Marsh McClain, program manager for Refugee and Immigrant Services for Employment; Pittsburgh immigration attorney Abbie Rosario; and Laura Chavez, 15, who came to the United States at age 2 and is registered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The panel presentation will be followed by small group discussions.

“We want to be armed with new ideas for making Westmoreland County comfortable for all people,” said Debra Mason, Seton Hill's diversity officer and a member of the YWCA Racial Justice Committee.

