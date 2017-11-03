Rostraver man accused of shooting at man fleeing fight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An argument that turned into an altercation and resulted in a Rostraver auto repair shop owner firing a handgun at a fleeing man ended Friday with him facing criminal charges.

Township police charged Paul S. Reed, 56, after a fight Thursday outside his Route 906 shop where he fired two errant shots at another man. Reed was arraigned on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, reckless endangering, and simple assault and strangulation in connection with the incident.

Township Police Sgt. Raymond Dugan responded to Reed's Garage for a report of shots being fired about 4:10 p.m., he wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed before Monessen District Judge Joseph Dalfonso. A 33-year-old man met him and said Reed and he had argued inside the shop and that the incident escalated when “Reed punched him in the right eye,” Dugan reported.

The victim then told Dugan that Reed began strangling him, according to the affidavit.

“The victim was able to get outside and (Reed) followed him. Once outside, (Reed) brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the victim ... then fired it at the victim,” Dugan wrote.

The victim was able to escape the assault by running down the road, Dugan said.

Police did not disclose the reason for the argument.

Dalfonso ordered Reed to be held in the Westmoreland County Prison after he failed to post $100,000 bond pending a Nov. 17 preliminary hearing.

