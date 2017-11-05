Veterans Day events scheduled throughout the week

Veterans Day activities in the area include:

Sunday

Oakland: Free event to honor and celebrate the region's World War II veterans, 1 p.m., Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum, 4141 Fifth Ave. Todd DePastino, executive director of Veterans Breakfast Club, will lead a panel talking with local World War II veterans. They will share their stories and welcome questions from the audience. A social will follow. Details: 412-623-9092 or soldiersandsailorshall.org

TUESDAY

Hempfield: Clairview School program with refreshments, 11:30 a.m. 102 Equity Drive. The event will include a color guard, music and a salute to all of the armed forces. Reservations: 724-837-9465.

Leechburg: Musical Salute to Veterans with The Kiski Valley Community Band, 7 p.m., Leechburg Elks Lodge, Market Street. Retired Maj. Anthony Shea will lead a discussion about veterans through our country's history. Those attending are welcome to bring a photo of a veteran to display during the program. Please use the side entrance.

WEDNESDAY

Derry: Veterans program, 1 p.m., Derry Area School District Amphitheater, Grandview School Drive.

THURSDAY

Kiski Township: Veterans Day program, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Apollo-Ridge School District high school auditorium, Route 56. The program opens with the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by the high school chorus, followed by a forum moderated by Chris Zawacki, ninth-grade history teacher. The program concludes with a ceremony honoring veterans and rolling taps performed by high school band students. Light refreshments will be served. Veterans who wish to participate on the panel should call Christine McCormick at 724-478-6000, ext. 1001.

FRIDAY

Harrison: Thanks to Our Veterans event, Allegheny Valley Hospital, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the hospital lobby, Natrona Heights. There will be a POW/MIA table, a flag raffle, handouts, and a special veteran-designed and baked cookie. Old flags that need to be retired will be collected. All veterans welcome.

Leechburg: Spaghetti dinner for veterans, 1 to 5 p.m. at the The Marconi Club, 135 River Ave. Veterans and one guest eat free. Veterans do not have to be a member of the club.

New Kensington: Veterans program, Mary Queen of Apostles School cafeteria, 110 Elmtree Road. Students in grades 4 to 8 will eat lunch with veterans at 12:20 p.m. and the school band and chorus will perform special selections at 1:15 p.m. Those planning to attend should call Jenn Fliss at 724-339-4411 or email jfliss@mqaschool.org.

Springdale: Veterans program, 9 a.m., Allegheny Valley School District Marshall Auditorium at the high school. Students in grades three to nine will perform instrumental and vocal selections and poetry, and there will be a video tribute and speakers. Members of Springdale Veterans Association and Americal Legion will participate. All veterans welcome.

SATURDAY

Greensburg: Veterans Day program, 10:30 a.m., VFW Post 33, 516 E. Pittsburgh St. Keynote speaker will be Walter (Wally) Lyons, former Greensburg police chief and Vietnam War veteran. The program will include members of the Armed Forces, Salvation Army the Young Marines of Westmoreland County and veterans from prior wars. Taps and a military salute by Post 33 honor guard will be presented. All veterans are welcome.

Harrison: Flag retirement ceremony, 1 p.m., Harrison Veterans of Foreign Wars, Veterans Lane, off Freeport Road. Old American flags may be deposited in collection barrels located at the Brackenridge, Natrona Heights and Tarentum post offices and at the Harrison and Tarentum branches of the Community Library of Allegheny Valley. Collection barrels will be in place through Friday. Event held in cooperation with Birdville Boy Scout Troop 186.

Lower Burrell: Memorial service, 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the flag plaza of Greenwood Memorial Park. A parade and greet with the Burrell High School Marching Band will follow at 10:15 a.m. at Belair Health and Rehab Center, 100 Little Drive. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Stewart School and proceed down Leechburg Road to the American Legion. The Shriners will participate with their motor brigade. At 12:30 p.m. a memorial service will be conducted at helicopter pad and Vietnam memorial at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wildlife Lodge Road.

New Kensington and Arnold: Events sponsored by the Joint Veterans Committee of New Kensington and Arnold. A ceremony will be at 9 a.m. at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. The parade will line up at 9:15 a.m. near the Arnold Municipal Building and proceed up Drey Street onto Dr. Thomas Blvd. to the Gold Star Mothers Memorial in New Kensington, where a service will be conducted. Any group, business or organization that wishes to participate can pick up a form at the New Kensington City Clerk's office and call Jerry Galo at 724-335-5632.

Springdale: Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., Porter Street Memorial at the corner of Porter and Pittsburgh streets.

SUNDAY

Jeannette: Concert by the Jeannette Community Band; 7 p.m., Jeannette American Legion, 109 S. Fifth St. Honor guards from all branches of the service will be in attendance. Information: jcbweb.com.

Leechburg: Tribute to veterans, Leechburg First United Methodist Church, 11 a.m., 251 Main St. Special music followed by a luncheon for veterans, their family and friends afterward. For lunch reservations, please call 724-845-8761 by Monday.

Tarentum: The Allegheny Valley Historical Society Heritage Museum will present “An American Salute,” with The Original Class Act, 2 p.m. at the museum, 224 E. Seventh Ave. Dessert and refreshments will be served afterward. Donations will be accepted. The public is welcome. Details: 724-224-7666 or 724-224-4658

West Deer: Veterans Day Salute and Mass, 10 a.m., Transfiguration Parish, 100 McKrell Road. Refreshments will be served afterward. Those attending are encouraged to submit their veteran's name, branch of service, rank and years served for a roll call. To submit information, call 724-265-1030.